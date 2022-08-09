On Thursday July 28, a small explosion went off at South Kirkby Household Waste Recycling Centre.

It was caused by a canister in the recycling that was compressed whilst being bundled.

Nobody was hurt but it led to the recycling process being stopped for six hours as well as causing significant damage to the baler.

All gas canisters must be disposed of properly.

The post on the Wakefield Recycling Facebook page, where the video was initially shared said: “The frequency of explosions is on the increase at our site and also nationally”.

The Council is urging residents to dispose of gas canisters safely by taking them to a local recycling centre.

Gary Blenkinsop, Service Director for Environment, Streetscene and Climate Change, said: “We are seeing an increasing number of gas canisters coming through our waste recycling facility, because they’ve been put in household bins.

“Last week, a canister ignited while being compressed as part of the household waste recycling process.

“Fortunately, no one was hurt, but incidents of this kind - which are entirely avoidable - can potentially put staff at risk, which is completely unacceptable.

“We urge those who use gas canisters to never put those items in your household bins. Please dispose of them safely by taking them to your local household waste recycling Centre. “

If you have a canister to dispose of - propane bottle, butane bottles, nitrous oxide - do not place them in household bins.

They need to be taken to a household recycling centre in Wakefield, South Kirkby or Glasshoughton to be properly disposed of.