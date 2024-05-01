Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wakefield Council said the proposals for the property on Smawthorne Lane, Castleford, would cause ‘harm’ to the street’s character.

The application received 51 objections after it was submitted in November last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The property, at the junction with Smawthorne Avenue, is currently a house of multiple occupation (HMO) for six people.

Plans to increase the size of house share have been rejected after council planning officers described the scheme as 'substandard'.

A developer sought permission to increase the number of residents to eight by adding adding a new dormer and making internal alterations to the building.

Objectors said the area is already ‘saturated’ with HMOs and would put further pressure on parking facilities on Smawthorne Lane.

Claims were also made that the development would add to crime and anti-social behaviour in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant said the proposals would improve the quality of the building.

A planning statement said: “We believe that the changes proposed will have a positive contribution to the quality of this property and will not result in loss of any of the architectural features.”

But council officers said the plan failed to comply with the local authority’s HMO standards.

A report said: “The proposal would result in a substandard level of communal living space and would not provide an acceptable level of amenity or standard of housing environment for future occupiers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The design of the rear dormer would result in an uncharacteristic, incongruous, and overly prominent feature that would result in harm to the immediate character of the area and the street scene.”

The council’s strategic housing team also said there would be insufficient kitchen facilities in the property.

Concerns were also raised over ventilation and a ‘lack of height’ to one of the bedrooms.

One objector to the plan commented: “How many people do you want to cram in to one house? The residents must be like caged hens.

“Is there any consideration for the fact that we have bought our properties and that this is destroying the street?