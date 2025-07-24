'Smiling from the day she was born': Family pay tribute to Paige Smallwood who sadly passed away aged 25
Paige died at home on July 16 after a brave fight against a long illness.
Paige was diagnosed with Mitochondrial disease, a rare, and relatively unheard of, genetic disorder when she was a toddler, leading to her being wheelchair bound and suffering horrific seizures.
But although doctors said Paige would not live past the age of 11, she defied all odds to live the happiest life.
Her nanna, Vera Smallwood, 76, said: “We didn’t live day by day, or even minute by minute – we lived second by second and every second in Paige’s life counted.
"She was in a wheelchair, but nothing stopped her from doing anything she wanted to do.
“She smiled from the day she was born. She loved to shop, to bake. She lived her life to the full – the life she wanted and it was a good life."
Vera said her family, Paige’s mum Sue, brothers and sisters Toni, Steph, Terri, David and Ben, are still trying to come to terms with their loss.
"We still can’t believe it, it just hasn’t hit any of us yet.”
Vera said Paige was well-known across Airedale, Castleford and Pontefract.
"Everybody knew her. It would take us ages to get around because people would want to stop and chat.
"She had so much love from people. Everybody knew her – she made sure they knew her!
"She was mischievous, had such a big personality, always laughing.
“She lived her life to the full and we didn't stop her - whatever she was told she couldn't do, she did it anyway!”
Paige’s funeral will take place on Wednesday, August 6 at Holy Cross Church, Airedale at 1.30pm followed by burial at Castleford Cemetery.
A donation box will be at the church in aid of Martin House Hospice – somewhere Paige spent time.
"She used to play games with Jeff Hordley, Cain Dingle, from Emmerdale,” Vera said.
”We’d say to her ‘you know it’s Cain Dingle from the tele, and she’d say ‘no, it’s Jeff!’. Who he was didn’t phase her – to Paige, he was just Jeff.
"Paige organised her own funeral, including a white horse-drawn carriage. She even drew what her headstone should look like.
“We fought to keep her with us through the illness. We have willed her to live all of these years – but she did more in her 25 years than I have done in 76.
“They really did break the mold when she was born.
"Her life was full and she has left such a big hole in our lives.
"But we have so many lovely memories – and those memories are something that can’t be taken away.”