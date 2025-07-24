'Smiling from the day she was born': Family pay tribute to Paige Smallwood who sadly passed away aged 25

‘Always laughing, always smiling’, the heartbroken family of Paige Smallwood have paid tribute to her after she sadly passed away, aged 25.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paige died at home on July 16 after a brave fight against a long illness.

Paige was diagnosed with Mitochondrial disease, a rare, and relatively unheard of, genetic disorder when she was a toddler, leading to her being wheelchair bound and suffering horrific seizures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But although doctors said Paige would not live past the age of 11, she defied all odds to live the happiest life.

Paige loved life.

Her nanna, Vera Smallwood, 76, said: “We didn’t live day by day, or even minute by minute – we lived second by second and every second in Paige’s life counted.

"She was in a wheelchair, but nothing stopped her from doing anything she wanted to do.

“She smiled from the day she was born. She loved to shop, to bake. She lived her life to the full – the life she wanted and it was a good life."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vera said her family, Paige’s mum Sue, brothers and sisters Toni, Steph, Terri, David and Ben, are still trying to come to terms with their loss.

Paige Smallwood was always laughing and smiling.

"We still can’t believe it, it just hasn’t hit any of us yet.”

Vera said Paige was well-known across Airedale, Castleford and Pontefract.

"Everybody knew her. It would take us ages to get around because people would want to stop and chat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She had so much love from people. Everybody knew her – she made sure they knew her!

Paige battled with courage and determination not to let anything stand in her way.

"She was mischievous, had such a big personality, always laughing.

“She lived her life to the full and we didn't stop her - whatever she was told she couldn't do, she did it anyway!”

Paige’s funeral will take place on Wednesday, August 6 at Holy Cross Church, Airedale at 1.30pm followed by burial at Castleford Cemetery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A donation box will be at the church in aid of Martin House Hospice – somewhere Paige spent time.

Paige and her nanna, Vera, have always been very close.

"She used to play games with Jeff Hordley, Cain Dingle, from Emmerdale,” Vera said.

”We’d say to her ‘you know it’s Cain Dingle from the tele, and she’d say ‘no, it’s Jeff!’. Who he was didn’t phase her – to Paige, he was just Jeff.

"Paige organised her own funeral, including a white horse-drawn carriage. She even drew what her headstone should look like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We fought to keep her with us through the illness. We have willed her to live all of these years – but she did more in her 25 years than I have done in 76.

“They really did break the mold when she was born.

"Her life was full and she has left such a big hole in our lives.

"But we have so many lovely memories – and those memories are something that can’t be taken away.”