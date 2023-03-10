Snow cute! Take a look at these 21 pictures of Pontefract and Castleford youngers frolicking in the snow

With many schools closing their doors today thanks to heavy snow overnight, Pontefract and Castleford youngsters enjoyed some serious winter fun across the district.

As areas woke up to a blanket of white this morning (Friday, March 10), children took to the great outdoors – sledging, snowballing, building snow creations and playing with friends in the winter wonderland.

This weekend is predicted to see occasional flurries and The Met Office has issued a “yellow warning” for snow and ice, which will be in place until the afternoon on Sunday, March 10.

Take a look at these super snaps, shared by readers, of children making the best of the freezing weather.

Undefined: readMore

1 . Here are 21 snaps of children from Pontefract and Castleford enjoying their time in the snow. Here are 21 snaps of children from Pontefract and Castleford enjoying their time in the snow. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Evelyn and her dad Evelyn and her dad, submitted by Maryleigh Belcher. Photo: Maryleigh Belcher Photo Sales

3 . NYWE-10-03-23-Pontefract kids snow PAP3-YOR Seth and his snowman, submitted by Charlie Howarth. Photo: Seth and his snowman Photo Sales

4 . NYWE-10-03-23-Pontefract kids snow PAP4-YOR Harper, submitted by Stephanie Potter. Photo: Stephanie Potter Photo Sales