News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Snow cute! Take a look at these 21 pictures of Pontefract and Castleford youngers frolicking in the snow

With many schools closing their doors today thanks to heavy snow overnight, Pontefract and Castleford youngsters enjoyed some serious winter fun across the district.

By Shawna Healey
20 minutes ago

As areas woke up to a blanket of white this morning (Friday, March 10), children took to the great outdoors – sledging, snowballing, building snow creations and playing with friends in the winter wonderland.

This weekend is predicted to see occasional flurries and The Met Office has issued a “yellow warning” for snow and ice, which will be in place until the afternoon on Sunday, March 10.

Take a look at these super snaps, shared by readers, of children making the best of the freezing weather.

Undefined: readMore
Here are 21 snaps of children from Pontefract and Castleford enjoying their time in the snow.

1. Here are 21 snaps of children from Pontefract and Castleford enjoying their time in the snow.

Here are 21 snaps of children from Pontefract and Castleford enjoying their time in the snow.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Evelyn and her dad, submitted by Maryleigh Belcher.

2. Evelyn and her dad

Evelyn and her dad, submitted by Maryleigh Belcher.

Photo: Maryleigh Belcher

Photo Sales
Seth and his snowman, submitted by Charlie Howarth.

3. NYWE-10-03-23-Pontefract kids snow PAP3-YOR

Seth and his snowman, submitted by Charlie Howarth.

Photo: Seth and his snowman

Photo Sales
Harper, submitted by Stephanie Potter.

4. NYWE-10-03-23-Pontefract kids snow PAP4-YOR

Harper, submitted by Stephanie Potter.

Photo: Stephanie Potter

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
PontefractCastlefordMet Office