Soap stars and ex-footballers heading to Wakefield for charity football match

It has been organised by Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos fan Darren Powell, who has arranged a string of charity games to raise cash for good causes.

The match, between Kews Charity FC vs Once Upon a Smile celebrity side, is set to take place on Sunday, July 31 at Crofton Sports and Social Club in Wakefield.

Kick off will be at noon and gates open to the public from 10.45am.

Darren said: "We'll be welcoming King of the Jungle and Emmerdale's Danny Miller's Once Upon a Smile celebrity side back to Wakefield for a second time!

"We really can't wait for the day and play Danny's side again to help raise money for three amazing charities."

The charities being played for are Wakefield Hospice, Once Upon a Smile and the Leeds Charity Hospital to help build the Rob Burrow MND centre in Leeds.

Darren said: "We played Danny's side three years ago with them winning 7-5 on the day, playing at Ossett United's Ingfield Stadium in front of a thousand people. We're really hoping we can get the same numbers again - if not more."

The celeb side will include well-known faces such as James Hooton, ex-pro footballer Danny Higginbottom, This is England star Tom Turgoose, ex-premier league manager Owen Coyle, Gaz Beadle from Geordie Shore, Emmerdale's Anthony Quinlan, ex-footballer Dan North, X-Factor and I'm a Celeb star Jake Quickenden, Hollyoaks' Dan Jillings and Jay Kanzel from Emmerdale.

"The list is endless," Darren said.

"We've got a family packed funday in store with lots going on for kids and adults . There'll be live bands, children's rides and a big auction of memorabilia from famous faces. Raffles, food vans and, of course, the big match itself!"

People will also be able to have pictures taken with the celebrities after the game.

Darren said: "The Kews have been going since 2015 in memory of my best friend, Michael Kew, who died of bone cancer.

"We've gone on to raise a whopping £87,000 in his memory and I hope we've made him proud so far.

"We're also hoping Rob Burrow and his family will all be there on the day to show their support ,"

Early bird tickets for the event go on sale next week - £5 adults (£10 on the day), and £3 for children over two. Two-year-old and under go free.