Solar farm near Yorkshire Sculpture Park approved by councillors

Councillors have given the go-ahead for a solar farm to be built near to Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

The development involves installing solar panels across 55 hectares of countryside near to the villages on Woolley and Haigh.

One of the sites is off Haigh Lane, near to the M1 motorway and around 500m from the tourist attraction.

A second 23-hectare site, made up of fields next to Woolley Edge Lane, Middle Field Lane and Gypsy Lane, is close to the Woolley conservation area.

One of the sites earmarked for a solar farm is, off Haigh Lane, near to the M1 motorway. The site is 500m from Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Wakefield Council’s planning and highways committee voted in favour of Boom Power’s application by a majority of six to one.

The council received 172 objections from residents opposed to the scheme.

Those against the plan cited the detrimental impact development could have on “uniquely picturesque” surroundings.

Other concerns included the potential loss of wildlife habitats, loss of agricultural land and a flood risk being created.

The sculpture park is one of the Wakefield district's most popular attractions.

The company said the project would produce enough renewable energy to power 11,700 family homes a year.

Councillors urged committee members to reject the scheme at a meeting at Wakefield Town Hall.

Ian White, of Woolley Parish Council, said the proposals would have a “significant impact” on residents.

He said: “This is one of the last scenic and undeveloped areas in the Wakefield district.

“It’s home to Yorkshire Sculpture Park , one of Wakefield’s outstanding cultural and recreational tourist attractions of national repute.

“This is the first step in the destruction of one of Wakefield’s most attractive areas.

Jack Spurway, representing Boom Power, said: “Impacts both positive and negative have been taken into consideration.

“The positives of the scheme have been shown to outweigh the negatives.

“The way we generate our electricity in this country is changing. The use of fossil fuels is being phased out.

“Schemes like this one all across the country are taking up the slack and are making sure we are able to keep the lights on in the UK in a manner that is cost effective.”

The site was designated as greenbelt land but it is now considered to be ‘greybelt’ following government changes to planning policy in December last year.

Samantha Harvery, district councillor for Wakefield Rural ward, called for the decision to be postponed to allow for the council to carry out a review of all sites within the district now considered to be greybelt.

She told the meeting: “I strongly disagree that this site qualifies as a greybelt.

“The benefits don’t outweigh the harm.

“With 172 objections, the planning committee should give great weight to residents’ concerns.

“This risks a public outcry and erodes public trust.

“I urge the committee to reject this application outright or at least postpone it to another meeting when all the facts and information can come to light.”

A planning officer’s report acknowledged that the scheme would “cause harm” to nearby heritage assets, but added: “The public benefits of providing renewable energy that could power appropriately 11,700 homes and save 7,300 tonnes of Co2 is considered to outweigh this harm.”

The report added: “The harm would be reversible due to the nature of the development, where the panels are sited on top of frames that are driven into the ground, rather than requiring concrete foundations.

“The harm, therefore, would be relatively easy to reverse, though would be present over a prolonged period of 40 years.”

Boom Power previously said: “The proposed development would respond to the government’s support for solar energy by providing a greater renewable energy supply that would reduce carbon emissions and assist in establishing a diversity of energy sources in the UK.

“The biodiversity of the site could also be significantly improved.”

Last month, the conpany’s plans for a solar farm within the same council ward, near to the villages Middlestown, Overton and Netherton, were given the go-ahead following a public inquiry.