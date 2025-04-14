Solar farm next to ‘uniquely picturesque’ historic village given green light

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An application to build a solar farm next to a historic village has been approved.

The scheme involves constructing the green energy facility across 11 hectares of agricultural land at Felkirk, close to the Wakefield-Barnsley border.

Wakefield Council gave the proposals by Ethical Power Development Ltd the go-ahead despite a petition against the scheme signed by 52 residents.

Councillors and the area’s MP also opposed the development.

The site is close to historic buildings, including the Grade I-listed St Peter’s Church, and a scheduled ancient monument.

A planning officer’s report said the panels would be in place on greenbelt land, off Kirkgate Lane, for 40 years, along with CCTV cameras, fencing and other infrastructure.

The council received 39 objections from residents concerned about the impact of the scheme on a “uniquely picturesque” area.

St Peter’s is believed to be the first stone church to have been commissioned by William the Conqueror after the Harrying of the North, around 1070.

Jon Trickett, MP for Normanton and Hemsworth, said: “It is considered that greenbelt land should not be developed for solar farms, the local parish council have highlighted that there is plenty of brownfield land in the local area that could accommodate the proposed development.”

Hemsworth councillor Jakob Williamson said: “Felkirk is a unique and historic area of significance and should be protected from development which would fundamentally change the nature and character of the area.”

South Hiendley Parish Council commented: “The proposal would adversely impact on the setting of the local heritage assets and archaeological matters need to be fully investigated.”

Concerns were also raised over a second solar farm application which had been made for a site nearby, close to Sandybridge Lane.

One objector said: “If planning permission is granted for both sites the impact would be much greater.”

Three people made comments of support in favour of the scheme.

One said: “The proposal would provide energy security and help to provide a more stable price for energy in the country.”

A planning statement by the developer said the privately-owned land was chosen “following a robust site searching process in the area.”

The document said: “The aim of the project is to provide the necessary infrastructure to support an increase in renewable energy generation in an environmentally sensitive way and which delivers on wider sustainability benefits including biodiversity net gain.”

Recommending the scheme for approval , a planning officer’s report said the site was now considered to be ‘greybelt’ land.

The government introduced the concept in December last year as part of an overhaul of the planning system designed to free up some greenbelt areas for development.

The officer said the development would create jobs in the construction and maintenance of the site, and generate around £200,000 a year in business rates for the council.

They added: “The proposal would not have an adverse impact on local amenity, flood risk, highway safety, or contamination.

“Very limited activity would take place on site and the site is well contained.”