Solar panels to be fitted to “sagging” roof at West Yorkshire Police headquarters
Wakefield Council has given the go-ahead for the renewable energy scheme at the force’s base at Laburnum Road.
It involves fitting the panels atop a garage building within the complex and replacing the tiles of the “deteriorating” roof, which dates back to the 1930s.
The site lies within two conservation areas and is close to a number of listed buildings.
A planning officer’s report said: “Overall, it is considered that the proposed works would result in less than substantial harm to the character and setting of the conservation areas and adjacent listed assets.”
According to the document, panels will not be visible from neighbouring properties or streets as they will be place on one side of the roof which slopes inwards towards the centre of the complex.
The report adds: “It is considered that the proposed development would make a positive impact towards reducing the impacts of climate change by incorporating a renewable energy source in the form of solar PV roof panels to the building.”
A heritage statement submitted to the council on behalf of West Yorkshire Combined Authority said the roof appeared to be “sagging” when it was inspected after a leak in 2023.
It said: “The existing tiled roof covering is known to be in a deteriorating condition, as evidenced by the numerous patch repairs undertaken over a number of years.”
