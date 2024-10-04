Solar panels to be fitted to “sagging” roof at West Yorkshire Police headquarters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been approved to fit solar panels to the roof of a building at West Yorkshire Police’s headquarters in Wakefield.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield Council has given the go-ahead for the renewable energy scheme at the force’s base at Laburnum Road.

It involves fitting the panels atop a garage building within the complex and replacing the tiles of the “deteriorating” roof, which dates back to the 1930s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site lies within two conservation areas and is close to a number of listed buildings.

Wakefield Council has given the go-ahead for the renewable energy scheme at the force’s base at Laburnum Road.

A planning officer’s report said: “Overall, it is considered that the proposed works would result in less than substantial harm to the character and setting of the conservation areas and adjacent listed assets.”

According to the document, panels will not be visible from neighbouring properties or streets as they will be place on one side of the roof which slopes inwards towards the centre of the complex.

The report adds: “It is considered that the proposed development would make a positive impact towards reducing the impacts of climate change by incorporating a renewable energy source in the form of solar PV roof panels to the building.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A heritage statement submitted to the council on behalf of West Yorkshire Combined Authority said the roof appeared to be “sagging” when it was inspected after a leak in 2023.

It said: “The existing tiled roof covering is known to be in a deteriorating condition, as evidenced by the numerous patch repairs undertaken over a number of years.”