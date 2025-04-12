Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wakefield councillor has become the first in the district to be awarded Honorary Alderman status, six months after his death.

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of granting Graham Isherwood the posthumous honour at an extraordinary meeting.

Coun Isherwood, who represented Featherstone, was first elected in 1987 and chaired the authority’s corporate and resources overview and scrutiny committee.

The Labour councillor was also a housing committee chair before the authority moved to a cabinet structure.

Coun Isherwood’s wife Margaret, also a councillor and cabinet portfolio holder for children and young people, collected a certificate confirming the award on his behalf at the ceremony on Wednesday (April 9).

Under the Local Government Act 1972, the council can award the title of Honorary Alderman to those who have provided outstanding services as past councillors.

A nomination was submitted to mark Coun Isherwood’s “eminent services” to local government.

Council leader Denise Jeffery told the meeting: “This is a sad day for us but this is a special day. This is the first time that we have appointed an alderman.

“I know other districts have done it but we haven’t. I think we were saving it for someone very special.

“He was a special man. He did a lot of work here. I could list so many things he has done”.

Coun Isherwood also served on Featherstone Town Council for 35 years and was the town’s mayor during the millennium year in 2000.

Coun Jeffery added: “First and foremost, he was a Featherstone man. It meant the world to him.

“He loved representing Featherstone, and represent it he did.

“He’s done so much for this council. He’s been a great asset to us and he was a good friend to me.

“When I first came on the council he mentored me and supported me in anything I wanted to do”.

Featherstone councillor Steve Vickers, who nominated Coun Isherwood for the award, said: “Irrespective of political party, many will admit to admiring Graham. Graham reached across the political divides.

“Graham mentored many in this chamber, including me.

“He would have stood proud today and accepted this award in the magnanimous way that only he could."