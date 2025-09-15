South Elmsall and South Kirkby filmed 'Adolescence' sweeps major categories at 2025 Emmy Awards

Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper, and Erin Doherty, winners of Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, and Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for 'Adolescence'.

The limited series ‘Adolescene’, which was filmed in and around South Kirkby and South Elmsall, dominated at the 2025 Emmy Awards, with one star even making history.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four-part Netflix drama took home a total of eight trophies this year – with stars, Stephen Graham winning the award for outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie and Erin Doherty winning the awrd for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie.

15-year-old Owen Cooper also made history by becoming the youngest male to win an outstanding supporting actor Emmy for his role as ‘Charlie’ in the series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his historic win, Owen said: “It's just so surreal.

Owen Cooper accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award for 'Adolescence' onstage during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards.

"Honestly, when I started these drama classes a couple of years back, I didn't expect to be even in the United States, never mind here.

"So I think tonight proves that if you listen and you focus and you step out of your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life."

The one-shot crime series, which tells the story of a family’s trauma when a 13-year-old is arrested for murder, also picked up best overall anthology or limited series with Stephen Graham picking up another award for writing the series alongside co-creator Jack Thorne..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon accepting the award, star and co-creator, Stephen Graham said: “We never expected our little programme to have such a big impact but we’re really grateful that it did”.

Adolescence was filmed in the South Kirkby-based production studios, Production Park, over six months last summer.

Most of the action was filmed on-site and some within a short driving distance from the base.

The South Kirkby site has previously been used by artists including Beyonce and TV clients including Netflix and ITV.