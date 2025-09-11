South Elmsall and South Kirkby filmed Adolescence triumphs at National Television Awards 2025

Adolescence won two awards at the NTAs

The hard-hitting series Adolescene, which was filmed in and around South Kirkby and South Elmsall, picked up gongs at this year’s National Television Awards.

After rave reviews and huge viewing figures, the the four-part Netflix drama series was awarded the New Drama award and the young actor Owen Cooper won the Drama Performance Award, beating out his co-star Stephen Graham to claim the title.

Other contenders shortlisted in the category included Tom Hardy for playing Harry Da Souza in MobLand, Rose Ayling-Ellis for playing Alison Brooks in Code of Silence and Brenda Blethyn for playing DCI Vera Stanhope in Vera.

Owen Cooper, 15, who is currently filming in America, wasn't there to accept his award, which was picked up by his co-star Amari Bacchus on his behalf, who showed a video of Owen thanking his co-stars, collaborators and fans.

The one-shot crime drama, which was released on Netflix in March, tells the story of a family’s trauma when a 13-year-old is arrested for murder.

Starring Stephen Graham (Boiling Point, Bodies), Ashley Walters (Top Boy) and Erin Doherty (The Crown), Adolescence was filmed in the South Kirkby-based production studios, Production Park, over six months during the summer.

Most of the action was filmed on-site and some within a short driving distance from the base.

The four-part series has been directed by Philip Barantini – who garnered critical acclaim for his Boiling Point film – and filmed in an unbroken, continuous shot.

The South Kirkby site has previously been used by artists including Coldplay, Pink, and Beyoncé to rehearse arena shows, and TV clients include Netflix, the BBC and ITV.

Mark Herbert, joint CEO of WARP Films, previously said of the production: “The series posed a major challenge for us with the one-shot element so we needed a studio space that could match our technical needs but also provide a home for the crew and actors during the whole process.

“We loved working at Production Park and it was a great space to build our sets, and the day to day working atmosphere was fantastic – I will certainly film there again.

“And it’s mad it’s in an old mining community not too far from where I grew up and just up the road from Warp Films HQ in Sheffield.”