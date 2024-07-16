Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been approved to demolish a gym to build to build an apartment block.

Wakefield Council has given the go-ahead to knock down Elite Gym, in South Elmsall, to build six two-bed homes.

Proposals include building the properties across two levels with a parking area for residents at the site on Westfield Lane.

The ground floor will contain two apartments, each with a private terrace and garden area.

The first floor will contain four apartments which will each have a private external terrace.

A planning statement submitted on behalf of applicant Mark Sellars says: “The proposal would have no detrimental impact on the character of the site or the surrounding area.

“The site is in a sustainable location with a good level of local services and residents would have good transport links to wider localities and the additional facilities they provide.”

Four people objected to the application with concerns that the new structure would be overbearing and lead to a loss of privacy for residents living nearby.

It was also claimed the development would add to traffic problems on Westfield Lane.

Recommending the scheme for approval, a planing officer’s report says the development would provide a “suitable standard of living accommodation.”

The report adds: “The proposal does not present significant highway safety concerns and is considered to be capable of providing sufficient levels of off street parking provision.

“The proposals will not give rise to any significant issues of overlooking or overshadowing which would be harmful to the residential amenity of the area or result in pollution issues.

“Nor is it considered that the proposals would result in development having an oppressive or overbearing impact upon neighbouring properties.”