South Kirkby Miners’ Welfare secure £10,000 to improve lighting

With the darker nights starting to draw in CISWO, The Coal Mining Charity, have helped secure £10,000 for South Kirkby Miners’ Welfare to improve on site lighting.

The charity’s grants team have been working with trustees at the Miners’ Welfare to write grant applications to help upgrade LED floodlights on a junior football pitch, install emergency LED lighting and upgrade internal and external lighting.

The CISWO team helped trustees to secure £5,000 from Wakefield Prosper and £5,000 from Four Winds Energy’s community fund.

The improved lighting will help to keep the welfare’s junior football pitch safely open into the evenings, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions and lower electricity bills to make them more sustainable for the future, allowing them to spend more of their funds on the community.

Craig Wolstenholme, CISWO Grants Assistant, South Kirkby Miners’ Welfare Trustees Michael Maguire and Carole Harrison.

South Kirkby Miners’ Welfare trustee, Carole Harrison, said: “We’ve been looking to upgrade our lighting at the welfare for some time to make it more energy efficient, and we’re really pleased that CISWO was able to help us access grant funding to support this improvement.

“The changes mean the welfare will be brighter and more welcoming whilst also lowering our energy bills. Installing LED floodlights on a new junior football pitch will also give young players more opportunities to play throughout the evening."

CISWO Chief Executive Nicola Didlock said: “Our grants team have been working closely with trustees at South Kirkby Miners’ Welfare to help them secure the money they needed to improve lighting on site.

“We’re really pleased to see that the funding will give young people in the area better access to the junior football pitch and help the welfare reduce energy bills.

"Our services include funding guidance and long-term planning that helps charities to stay sustainable and have the time they need to focus on delivering for the communities they serve.”

South Kirkby Welfare is still seeking further funding to complete the repairs and would be keen to hear from any local businesses or people that could help.

CISWO's grants support service helps miners' welfare charities to identify funding opportunities, write and review applications, and develop trustees' fundraising skills.

More information about the grants support service is available online at ciswo.org.uk.