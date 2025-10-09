Special event to mark 20 years of Rag Rugging at the National Coal Mining Museum

The Yorkshire Rugmakers are celebrating their 20th anniversary with a special event at the National Coal Mining Museum this weekend.

The anniversary event, on Saturday October 11,, 11am-2pm, will feature a chance to meet the makers, the opportunity to try out rag rugging, enjoy fascinating activities and experience demonstrations of other traditional crafts.

Visitors are invited to explore local heritage, learn a new skill, and celebrate the power of community through craft.

Originally formed after the museum invited a group of rugmakers to meet at the unique heritage destination to practice their skills, the group has grown into a vibrant group of crafters passionate about specialist techniques like hooking, locker hooking, quilting, and weaving.

Children trying rag rugging at the museum

Rag rugging has deep roots in Yorkshire’s mining heritage.

Mining families once reused old clothes and waste food sacks to make warm, colourful rugs for cold stone floors, a tradition born of necessity and creativity.

These rugs were often made in time for Christmas or to brighten up bedrooms and porches.

Lynn Dunning, CEO of the National Coal Mining Museum said: “The Yorkshire Rugmakers embody the spirit of creativity and resilience rooted in England’s mining heritage.

"We’re delighted to mark their 20th anniversary and invite the public to celebrate the enduring legacy of rag rugging and traditional crafts that brought warmth and colour to mining homes.”