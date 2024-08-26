Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Arachnophobes could be in for a nerve-jangling few weeks, as millions of spiders look to seek refuge in our homes.

The arrival of autumn marks the official start of spider mating season, meaning the eight-legged creatures will be leaving their webs this month in search of a nice dry place to copulate.

Spiders typically start their invasion of homes from September through to October each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thankfully, those who are afraid of the creatures won't have to put up with the unwelcome intruders for long, as they tend to be spotted less often indoors by the first week of October.

Arachnophobes could be in for a nerve-jangling few weeks, as millions of spiders look to seek refuge in our homes.

In the UK, there are more than 650 different species of spider - and all of them can bite, although only 12 can cause any harm to humans.

House, money, cellar and lace web spiders can be expected to be seen a lot more over the next few weeks, as well as false widow spiders, which can grow to around 20mm.

What types of spiders could you see?

House spiders: These can be some of the biggest in Britain with some being able to reach 12cm in size. They are known for making big webs that can last for many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Money spiders: These little creepy crawlies usually don't come any bigger than about 5mm, but they can have longer legs. You'll often find them hanging upside down under their webs, which can usually be found in bushes. During this time of year, mating season, they'll be making themselves at home in your home's corners.

Cellar spiders: We know these more as Daddy Long Legs, large and a bit scary as they can grow up to 45mm. They prefer to spin their webs in corners of cupboards and ceilings. They are also known for eating other spiders they come across.

Lace web spider: They can be mistaken for false widow spiders, but they have longer bodies and thicker, shorter legs. They come indoors during this time of year to find a mate, especially if they has been a lot of rain. They can actually bite, but are not aggresive.

False widow spider: These tend to sleep in the daytime in cracks or holes near its web. They like their environment to be dry and warm, which is why the crawl into our homes. They have been known to bite, but they aren't known to attack unless you sit on one or it gets trapped in your clothing…

How to keep spiders out of your house

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are keen to keep the eight-legged creatures out of your home, there are a few things you can try to help prevent them creeping inside.

Avoid clutter

Spiders love seeking refuge in dark, damp and cluttered places, so ensuring your house is kept clean can keep them away.

Be sure to vacuum and dust regularly, and store things away on plastic lidded boxes, rather than cardboard, to prevent the critters gaining access.

Let the natural light in

Avoid leaving the blinds or curtains closed during the day, or for prolonged periods when you're away from home, as spiders love the dark.

Use essential oils

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spiders 'smell' with their legs, so strong scents will deter them from leaving their nooks and crannies.

Tea tree, rose, cinnamon, citrus, peppermint, citronella, lavender and eucalyptus are good oils to try - make sure you spray corners, window sills and skirting boards, and replenish regularly.

Draw some chalk lines

Spiders taste with their feet - and they don't like chalk, so drawing a line around windowsills, your bed, or doorways, will deter them from crossing.

Try Borax

The pest control product is designed to kill ants, but it also works with spiders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sprinkle it in corners and along door frames to prevent webs.

Seal any cracks

Seal up any little cracks in walls, floors and ceilings that spiders could use for access.

Keep foliage away from your house

Avoid allowing plants next to your home to creep too close, as spiders will hide away in them.

Leaf litter and accumulating woodpiles also make for great spider hiding places, so be sure to keep your outdoor space tidy.

Don't use conkers

There is no evidence that conkers are effective at keeping spiders out, and other strong aromas are likely to work better, such as garlic or vinegar.