‘Sponsor a Nurse’ and help protect vital patient care at The Prince of Wales Hospice

By Leanne Clarke
Published 20th Jul 2025, 16:30 BST
The Prince of Wales Hospice is calling on the community to support its critical ‘Sponsor a Nurse’ Appeal, aiming to secure the future of compassionate and expert nursing care for patients and their families.

The appeal highlights the indispensable role of hospice nurses in providing comfort, dignity, and meaningful moments during life's most challenging times, as the hospice needs to raise £3.5m a year to cover the 65 per cent of care costs not funded by the NHS.

Providing this vital care is becoming increasingly challenging due to rising costs and limited government funding.

Recent increases in National Insurance, wages, and essential supplies have made the situation harder, and while government funding supports building improvements and equipment, it does not cover the day-to-day care provided by nurses and the medical team.

The Prince of Wales Hospice is calling on the local community to support its critical ‘Sponsor a Nurse’ Appeal.

Across the country, some hospices have already been forced to cut services and make nursing staff redundant.

The Prince of Wales Hospice supports over 2,000 local people each year, mostly supported through community donations.

Kate Roberts, Nurse Manager at The Prince of Wales Hospice, expressed the profound impact of the nursing team:

"I feel incredibly proud to lead a team of 25 dedicated nurses who bring comfort, dignity, and expert care to every patient and family they meet.

"It is not just about giving medications or managing symptoms; it is about holding a hand when someone is scared, helping a daughter just be a daughter again, or simply listening when a patient needs to talk.

"Every time someone like you chooses to support us, it reminds me we are stronger together and we are making a difference.”

The hospice is dedicated to ensuring that even in life’s most challenging moments, patients and their loved ones can share meaningful experiences.

Nurses at the Hospice go above and beyond, noticing the little things that bring comfort and creating an environment that feels more like home.

To donate to The Prince of Wales Hospice’s ‘Sponsor a Nurse’ Appeal, click here, or call 01977 781477, or text PWHNURSE followed by

your donation amount to 70085.

You can also donate by visiting the hospice or one of its 10 charity shops.

A gift of £25 could provide one hour of nursing care, and a donation of £185 could fund a full day of nursing care.

