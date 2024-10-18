Sponsorship sees Thornes Juniors U9s football team kitted out for the new season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thornes Juniors u9s are ready for action with a new kit thanks to their sponsors.

The team, who train and play at Queens Drive, are now proudly showing their sponsors’ name, Graham Oldroyd of Oldroyd Maintenance Services Ltd on Priospect Road, Ossett.

Team trainer, Alan Woodcock, said: "We are most grateful to our sponsor and thank them very much.”

Thornes Juniors was formed in 1990 and gives girls and boys the chance to train and play with their Kickers training sessions before moving on to a their teams, starting from the u7s up to the u16s.

They also have their disability team, Strikers.

To find out more, visit their website here.