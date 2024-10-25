Spooktacular events this half term as Wakefield district markets host Pumpkin Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wakefield Council is hosting a series of free events at its markets this October half term as part of the Pumpkin Festival, running from October 26 to 31.

Free activities at markets across our district will see them transforming into a spooky space for all to enjoy.

Children will have the chance to do pumpkin carving, hear a spooky story, do colouring and crafting, face painting and follow the pumpkin themed trail around the market.

• South Elmsall Market - Tuesday, October 29, 10am - 3pm.

• Pontefract Market - Wednesday, October 30, 10am - 3pm.

• Wakefield Market - Thursday. October 31, 10am - 3pm.

• Normanton Market - Thursday, October 31, 10am - 3pm.

Additional activities are also taking place in Castleford and Ossett, which must be booked in advance.

• Castleford Market - Monday, October 28 from 10am – 3pm. Book your place at Castleford

• Ossett Market – Tuesday, October 29 from 10am – 3pm. Book your place at Ossett

Booking is essential, especially pumpkin carving, which is available to children aged three-16. However, all ages are welcome to enjoy the other activities.

Parents and carers must supervise their children throughout the events.

Please bring proof of your booking either printed or on your phone. Do not bring your own carving tools, they’ll be provided on the day.

Also don’t miss the Makers Market in the new Castleford Indoor Market events space, hosted by Forever After Collective, showcasing local talent. It’s on Saturday, October 26, 10am – 4pm.