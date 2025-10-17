Spooktacular markets take over Wakefield this October half-term

This October half-term, Wakefield Council is inviting families to enjoy a week of free seasonal fun at the district’s markets.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From picking and carving pumpkins to following themed trails for sweet rewards, Spooktacular Markets will be taking over Castleford, Pontefract, Wakefield, Normanton, Ossett and South Elmsall from October 29 to October 31.

Coun Jack Hemingway, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “Delivering great events that bring people together is a key part of our plan to support local families and boost our high streets at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Spooktacular Markets is a brilliant way to do just that. It’s fun, it’s free, and it helps more people experience everything our wonderful local businesses have to offer.

Spooky events at the district's markets this half term.

"And it’s part of our wider work to make sure we have the right mix of retail, leisure, and community space so that we take advantage of changing trends in our economy.”

Wednesday, October 29: Pumpkin Patch and Carving Fun at Pontefract Market, with pre-booking advised but drop-ins welcome.

Thursday, October 30: Pumpkin Patch and Carving Fun at Castleford Market, with pre-booking advised but drop-ins welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, October 31: Pumpkin Trail Takeover will run across all six market locations (Castleford, Pontefract, Wakefield, Normanton, Ossett, South Elmsall), inviting children to hunt for hidden pumpkin pictures and win sweet treats and stickers.

All events run from 10am to 3pm and are completely free. Market stalls will be joining in the seasonal spirit with themed displays and treats, and families are encouraged to dress up, take photos, and enjoy the atmosphere. It’s a great way to make memories and support your local traders.

More information can be found at www.wakefield.gov.uk/spooktacularmarkets.