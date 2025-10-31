It's time for all thing spooky and scary!placeholder image
Spooktacular! Photos of your fabulously freaky decorations for Halloween

By Leanne Clarke
Published 31st Oct 2025, 06:00 GMT
Happy Halloween!

Some of you are going all out this year with your decorations.

Thank you to everyone who shared their photos.

Would you dare not leave a tip? Darren Cox shared a photo from Jolly's Cafe, Pontefract.

1. Table for Mr Myers

Spooky servers at Jolly's Cafe on Ropergate, Pontefract.

2. Jolly spooky

Jolly's Cafe in Pontefract has gone all out this year with its decorations.

3. All out

Skeletons and gravestones - Nichola Kitson has gone all out this year!

4. Scary house

