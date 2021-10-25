Spread some Christmas cheer at Junction 32

Junction 32

Launching on Saturday November 13, people are invited to book a slot on on the following Saturdays – November, 13, November 20, November 27 and December 4. by emailing [email protected]

Darren Winter, centre director at Junction 32, said: “Whether performing a nativity, busking, dancing or singing Christmas carols, we want to bring the community together this Christmas and spread some festive cheer and we’re hoping our Community Christmas initiative will do just that.

“With many people having to change plans at short notice last Christmas, we want to make sure this one’s extra special.

"We want to give people the opportunity to celebrate the local community we’ve had more time to appreciate throughout the pandemic – and the talent we have in the area."