St George's Community Centre in Lupset set to hold gig for teenagers with DJ set and cafe bar

St George’s Community Centre in Lupset is set to hold a gig for teenagers next week, complete with a DJ set and cafe bar.
By Shawna Healey
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read

The Young Futures Live Music Event is set to go ahead on Thursday, June 29 from 6pm to 8pm at Jubilee Hall.

It is suitable for children over the age of 11 and will be free to enter. The event will feature live DJ sets, plus a cafe bar and free wifi.

A spokesperson for the centre, said: “This is a safe, community-oriented event which runs monthly, all based around a shared love of music!

St George's Community Centre in Lupset.St George's Community Centre in Lupset.
St George's Community Centre in Lupset.
"We want local young people to have fun, free to access spaces where they can socialise and pursue their interests. Our team of trained youth workers are on hand to offer encouragement and support where needed.”

Jubillee Hall is found on Townley Rd, Lupset, Wakefield WF2 8NS.

For more information, visit St Georges Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/StGeorgesCommunityCentre or email the community centre at [email protected]

