The Young Futures Live Music Event is set to go ahead on Thursday, June 29 from 6pm to 8pm at Jubilee Hall.

It is suitable for children over the age of 11 and will be free to enter. The event will feature live DJ sets, plus a cafe bar and free wifi.

A spokesperson for the centre, said: “This is a safe, community-oriented event which runs monthly, all based around a shared love of music!

St George's Community Centre in Lupset.

"We want local young people to have fun, free to access spaces where they can socialise and pursue their interests. Our team of trained youth workers are on hand to offer encouragement and support where needed.”

Jubillee Hall is found on Townley Rd, Lupset, Wakefield WF2 8NS.