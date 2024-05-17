Stalemate over which group will form official opposition on Wakefield Council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Uncertainty surrounds who will become the official opposition group on Wakefield Council.

The local authority has said it is yet to determine who will be the official opponents to Labour after the Conservatives and Lib Dems were left with an equal number of seats at the local elections.

Labour made eight gains at the elections earlier this month, increasing its number of seats to 56 out of 63.

The Tories lost two seats, leaving the group with just three councillors, the same number as the Lib Dems.

Wakefield Council's Lib Dem group members Rachel Speak (left), group leader Pete Girt (centre) and Adele Hayes (right)

The Lib Dem group, who all represent Knottingley ward, held onto its only seat up for contention as Adele Hayes was re-elected.

The remaining seat is held by Nadiah Sharp, independent councillor for Wrenthorpe and Outwood West.

Last Friday, Tory group leader Nadeem Ahmed issued a statement announcing his party had formed a coalition with Coun Sharp, called the Wakefield Conservative and Independent Group.

Coun Ahmed said the deal would “secure opposition status” for the new group.

Conservative councillor Samantha Harvey has refused to join the new Conservative and Independent Group on Wakefield Council.

But it is understood fellow Tory Samantha Harvey has refused to join the new group.

Coun Harvery, who represents Wakefield Rural, is now listed as ‘ungrouped’ on council documents.

She said in a statement: “My priority will be representing the interests of the residents of Wakefield Rural ward to the best of my ability.

“Discussion is under way as to how we are going to achieve official opposition status.”

Nadiah Sharp

Council chief executive Tony Reeves confirmed that the new group has been officially recognised but is made up of three members, Coun Ahmed as group leader, Coun Sharp and Coun Nick Farmer (Ossett).

Coun Harvey’s refusal to join the group means the stalemate continues.

Mr Reeves said: “The opposition is usually the political group with the second-largest number of seats on the council.

“Currently, the Liberal Democrats and the newly formed Conservative and Independent group both have three seats each.

Nadeem Ahmed has become the leader of the newly-formed Conservative and Independent Group on Wakefield Council.

“Opposition groups are an important part of local democracy.

“We are working with elected members to agree the approach in line with our democratic governance processes.”

It is unclear how the official opposition will be appointed.

One option could be the matter going to a vote at a full council meeting.

Commenting on the formation of the new group in a statement on May 9, Coun Ahmed said: “Today marks a new chapter on Wakefield Council – the new Conservative and Independent Group is born.

“This new grouping will enable its members to better hold the controlling Labour group to account moving forward.

“Nadiah Sharp, independent councillor for Wrenthorpe and Outwood West, has joined this new grouping, which will help secure official opposition status for this new group on Wakefield Council.

The statement said Coun Sharp will remain independent and will not become a Conservative Party member.

Coun Ahmed added: “She will continue to be free to sit, speak and vote according to her own wishes, but will gain all the advantages of being a member of the this new grouping, including membership of the official opposition group, access to their facilities in the council and group staff support as an when this may be required.