Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been approved to turn a former church into a five-bedroom home.

Wakefield Council has given persimmon for Stanley Methodist Church to be converted into a private residence.

The property, on Mount Road, Stanley, dates back to 1929.

Planning officers gave the go ahead for a change of use of the building from a place of worship to a dwelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield Council has approved plans to convert Stanley Methodist Church into a five-bedroom home.

A report says: “The proposed development would be located in an already established residential setting, surrounded by various road networks for use of private vehicles and public transport, which would be beneficial for future residents.

“The site is located a short distance away from the city centre as well as smaller local services and amenities that would be highly accessible for residents.”

The scheme involves minor changes to the exterior of the building, including adding roof lights and alterations to the front entrance.

Proposals also include landscaping to the front and a new parking area.

Iron gates at the site entrance will be retained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report adds: “The proposed external changes are considered minimal in scale and would not result in harm to the character of the host building or the surrounding area overall.

“The layout and overall appearance of the site would remain unchanged”

“The proposal is therefore considered to be acceptable and would provide a more than sufficient level of internal and external accommodation for future occupants.”