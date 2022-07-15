Stanley Rangers club members to tackle Three Peaks Challenge for Andy’s Man Club and Prostate Cancer UK

Members of Stanley Rangers rugby club are going to tackle the National Three Peaks challenge in just under 24 hours.

More than a dozen volunteers are going to climb the three highest peaks in the UK in just 24 hours on Saturday August 12, starting at 9am.

The National Three Peaks Challenge has been organised by one of the parents at the club, Sophie McGuigan.

Currently, 16 members from the club are signed up to climb Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon to raise money to buy new equipment for the club as well as Andy’s Man Club and Prostate Cancer UK.Sophie chose these charities as her father, Andrew ‘Biscuit’ Mcguigan, the former landlord of the Admiral Duncan pub on Thornes Lane, was diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer and wants to give back to the charity that helped her dad.

Sophie said: “We are doing the National Three Peaks and we are aiming to do it in 24 hours.We are splitting the proceeds three ways between the club, Prostate Cancer UK and Andy Man’s Club.”

Through the walk, Sophie and her dad, Andrew, also want to raise awareness for prostate cancer and urge men to book themselves in for a PSA blood test which can pick up prostate cancer with their GPs.

Sophie added: “My dad wants to tell people, if you are in doubt get checked out. He was told by his doctor that he was 18 months too late. The cancer is in his bones so he will never get rid of it.

“He wants to give back to Prostate Cancer UK because there are people in worse situations than him but they’ve helped him over the time of his treatment.”

Stanley Rangers boast members from three-years-old to over 70.

The club is being supported by a number of businesses including Victoria Sandwich that will provide the walkers with much-needed food throughout the challenge, as well as their local Morrisons and Aldi that have donated bottles of water and snacks to the cause.

The club will also be raffling off prizes such as tickets to a Wakefield Trinity game, a signed Paul Gasgoine photo and Huddersfield Giants shirts that were donated by the rugby kit retailer, Rugby Discounts.

Zara Batle, secretary of Stanley Rangers, added: “We would like to say that Stanley Ranger have provided people with league opportunities since 1919 and our main focus is to remain accessible to anybody and everybody.

“By doing our yearly fundraisers, it ensures that it keeps costs low so that it is not a barrier to people taking part.

“Not only do you get physical benefits but you become part of a family which is why we are supporting Andy’s Man Club, if anyone is struggling, we are there for each other.”

After climbing the last peak, the hikers will get a few hours of sleep on their way back from Snowden before celebrating their success at the social club with their friends and family with some food and beers.