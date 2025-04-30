On Saturday and Sunday the centre was packed with shoppers all hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite characters.
The free Star Walk saw heroes - and villans - from the big screen visit the centre to help raise funds for West Yorkshire’s Forget Me Not children’s hospice.
Darth Vader made an dark appearance with his loyal Stormtroopers,Spiderman was a hit, showing off his web-slinging skills, Disney characters were all smiles, Batman protected Wakefield’s citizens and Bumblebee was joined by Optimus Prime.
There were so many fan-favourite characters over the weekend!
Take a look at these fabulous photos:
