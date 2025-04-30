Trinity Walk's Star Walk 2025.Trinity Walk's Star Walk 2025.
Trinity Walk's Star Walk 2025.

Star Walk 2025: Transformers, Disney, superheroes and Star Wars - here are 30 photos from the Star Walk weekend at Trinity

By Leanne Clarke
Published 30th Apr 2025, 14:00 BST
Superheroes, Star Wars, Disney Princesses, Star Wars (good and evil) and dinosaurs battled it out for shoppers’ attention at the weekend as Trinity Walk held its second popular Star Walk event at the weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday the centre was packed with shoppers all hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite characters.

The free Star Walk saw heroes - and villans - from the big screen visit the centre to help raise funds for West Yorkshire’s Forget Me Not children’s hospice.

Darth Vader made an dark appearance with his loyal Stormtroopers,Spiderman was a hit, showing off his web-slinging skills, Disney characters were all smiles, Batman protected Wakefield’s citizens and Bumblebee was joined by Optimus Prime.

There were so many fan-favourite characters over the weekend!

Take a look at these fabulous photos:

Wookies joined their Star Wars friends at Trinity Walk.

1. Wookies

Wookies joined their Star Wars friends at Trinity Walk. Photo: John Clifton Photography

Photo Sales
Barbie was just one of the vehicles from movies to parked up.

2. Cars

Barbie was just one of the vehicles from movies to parked up. Photo: John Clifton Photography

Photo Sales
Optimus Prime kept an eye on visitors.

3. The Boss

Optimus Prime kept an eye on visitors. Photo: John Clifton Photography

Photo Sales
The very popular Bumblebee was joined by fellow Autobot Arcee.

4. Autobots

The very popular Bumblebee was joined by fellow Autobot Arcee. Photo: John Clifton Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Trinity WalkDisneyWest YorkshireWakefield
News you can trust since 1852