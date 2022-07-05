Statue to honour World War 2 hero Sgt Bruce Smeaton unveiled in Castleford

Helena Smeaton, Stephen Williamson, Duncan Smeaton (behind) Hazel Fullilove and Coun Jo Hepworth. Photo of Sgt Smeaton from yorkshire-aircraft.co.uk.

Family and supporters gathered for the unveiling to honour the memory of Sgt Smeaton, who decided not to eject from the plane that he was flying in the area, to avoid crashing into homes and a school.

The memorial was unveiled by members of Sgt Smeaton’s family, at Bruce Smeaton Way Cutskye - includes a statue, seating area and an interpretation board explain what happened in 1941.

The young pilot was hailed as a hero after directing the stricken aircraft away from housing in Cutsyke, thus saving dozens of lives.

Originally from Surrey, he had been part of an operational training unit based at Church Fenton when he was flying on a training exercise on the night of May 9 and the early hours of May 10, 1941.

After reporting that engine failure meant he could not fully control his Blenheim, it is believed he was about to bale out before realising how close he was to houses.

Attempting to direct the aircraft away from buildings, it smashed into a field at 3.30am, killing the young pilot.

With the lights being turned off at RAF Church Fenton because of an air-raid warning in force, it may have disorientated Sgt Smeaton further about his position.

He is buried at Kirkby Wharfe Cemetery in North Yorkshire.

Altofts and Whitworth ward councillor, Coun Jacquie Speight, said: “Sgt Smeaton was an incredibly brave man who made the ultimate sacrifice to save others. We are all incredibly proud of his actions and it is wonderful to have a statue and memorial board to educate future generations about his actions.”

Wakefield Council has supported the scheme by securing £6,000 from Local Capital Grants.

The Local Capital Grants programme sees £50,000 allocated, annually, to each of the Council’s 21 wards to fund projects that will improve the lives of local residents.

The project has been supported by local ward councillors in Altofts and Whitworth ward; Coun Jacquie Speight, Coun Jo Hepworth and Coun Josie Farrar who have worked with the Bruce Smeaton Memorial Group, to keep the pilot’s name alive.

The Bruce Smeaton Memorial Group instigated the project and applied for the Capital Grant funding. The group were also successful in securing funding for the memorial from a number of other organisations, including Lloyds Bank, who supported their idea.