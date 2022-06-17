Stay safe, stay out of the water warning as temperatures rise

Swimming in open water is extremely dangerous as hidden dangers can lurk beneath the surface.

This can include discarded waste which can trap people, as well as slippery rocks and sudden changes in water depth.

Previous warm and sunny weather has seen people risking their lives, and sadly losing their lives, by swimming in open water– despite signs warning them not too.

Coun Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment, said: “We’re enjoying some lovely warm weather at the moment, and I know some people may be tempted to go into the water for what appears to be a cooling dip, but swimmers have no idea of what is under the surface.

“Tangles of weeds and rubbish could ensnare a swimmer and put them in danger of drowning or severe injury. The water can also become dangerously cold when it gets deeper. If you see anyone in danger, please call 999 immediately.”