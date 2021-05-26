Still time to vote for your favourite as our Top Pet competition shortlist is revealed

We have received some fantastic video entries featuring some of the cutest and funniest pets across Wakefield.

The best of these have now been put into our shortlist and public voting is now open.

The pet which receives the most votes before the voting closes at 11pm on Sunday, May 30 will be crowned Wakefield Express Top Pet champion 2021.

Who gets your vote?

Not only that but their lucky owner will scoop a £50 Pets at Home voucher.

Watch the attached video to see all the shortlisted pets in all their glory.

You can then vote for your favourite via this form. Voting is limited to one vote per person.