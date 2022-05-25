Stonebridge Homes launches £10,000 Wakefield community fund - apply now

Housebuilder Stonebridge Homes has launched a £10,000 fund to support community projects in Wakefield.

Local groups, ranging from schools to charities, are invited to apply for a share of the fund, which Stonebridge has pledged for the benefit of projects which improve lives and encourage thriving communities.

The community fund has been launched as part of Stonebridge’s commitment to the Wakefield area at its The Grange development at City Fields.

Steve Errington, managing director of Stonebridge Homes, said: “As a responsible housebuilder, we are passionate about investing in and supporting the local areas in which we build homes and establish flourishing new communities.

“As part of this commitment, we are encouraging groups and organisations to apply for individual grants from the £10,000 fund, enabling them to have access to what is in many cases vital financial support.

“Individual grants of varying sizes can be awarded with funding able to be provided for a multitude of benefits and uses, ranging from school learning resources to equipment for sports teams and older peoples’ groups.”

The Grange, located in the Heathlands West area of City Fields, forms part of a wider vision by Wakefield Council to create more than 2,500 new homes and commercial space on the eastern side of Wakefield to support its economy.