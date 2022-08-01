Stories from Wakefield people and businesses create art trail on Westgate

Artist, Ekaterina Sheath, has taken inspiration from the area’s rich industrial heritage, architecture and from stories collected from local people and businesses to create a temporary outdoor trail of illustration.

The newly commissioned artworks encourage passers-by to re-imagine and engage with the city's heritage as they enter and leave the Westgate high street.

Installed on buildings and lamppost the trail prompts visitors to look up and explore the Westgate area, drawing their attention to the historic architecture.

Artist, Ekaterina Sheath, with Coun Michael Graham and Coun Darren Byford.

The art is part of a four-year programme, promoting the Upper Westgate Heritage Action Zone area (HAZ) and is a collaboration between Wakefield Council and Historic England.

The £3.8m four-year HAZ partnership scheme offers grants to owners of historic buildings along the street to repair and revitalise their buildings and includes a cultural programme.

Work has already started on a number of buildings and the scheme has seen improvements made to four of the historic yards leading off Westgate.

Coun Darren Byford, Cabinet Member for Regeneration, said: “Our historic buildings are wonderful and it’s a joy to see how archives, stories and the memories of residents, local businesses and communities have inspired these fabulous art works.

“Westgate has a diverse history and the art trail is helping to capture the spirit of this special place in our district."

Coun Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “It is great to see our history celebrated as part of this programme, and the art trail is in place for year - and it looks great – and is well worth a visit to discovery more about Westgate’s heritage.”

The HAZ partnership is part of the Wakefield City Centre Masterplan to repurpose and reposition the city to improve livelihoods and transform it into a more sustainable, productive and inviting place for residents, visitors and businesses.

The HAZ project aims to preserve and protect these fantastic buildings for future generations.

On six adjoining listed buildings including Unity Hall, the Theatre Royal Wakefield and The Lodge at the Orangery are a new series of bold and playful artworks.

They illustrate unique stories relating to the building, such as a portrait of writer George Gissing, a scene depicting the laying of the foundation stone at Unity Hall and a collection of vibrant characters that have featured on the Theatre’s stage over the years.

Ms Sheath cleverly marries Westgate’s past with its present by intertwining contemporary characters and collected stories from residents and workers in Wakefield through a series of engagement sessions, to show the layers of the area's unique history and people and vibrantly bring to life research by Wakefield Historical Society and Wakefield Civic Society.

To celebrate Westgate’s textile heritage from Wakefield Museum’s collection, she has created 10 new bespoke patterns which are inspired by fabric samples in a linen sample book from Mr Smith’s drapery shop which once stood on Westgate.

Her artworks feature tools and equipment associated with textiles, such as wooden dyer's ladles and sheep shears. Shapes and patterns from Westgate’s grade-listed buildings can be seen intertwined into the work, such as Unity Hall’s stained glass windows and details from the Theatre Royal’s façade are incorporated.

She said: “Delving into Wakefield Museum’s Collections I was fascinated by the fabric samples and tools I found there dating back to 1820-1830.

"The illustrations I created are a bespoke twist on textiles from Mr. Smith’s linen book, originating from late Georgian Wakefield. It is exciting to see the lamppost banners showcased on Westgate, where Mr. Smith's drapery shop once stood.”

Nicky Brown, from Historic England, said :“This is a fantastic, creative way to draw people into the history of the area, combining the rich and colourful stories of the people who lived here alongside the heritage of the buildings.