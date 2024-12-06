Storm Darragh: Yellow weather warning in place for Wakefield as storm hits this weekend

The Met Office is warning of more disruption tonight and over the weekend due to the effects of Storm Darragh.

Wild winds battered the district last night, sending debris flying into cars and gardens.

The whole of Yorkshire could see winds of up to 80mph with the warning in force from 3pm today (Friday) until Sunday, December 8 at around 6am.

The wind may cause disruption to travel, with difficult driving conditions likely. The duration of the strongest winds in any one location is likely to be less than 24 hours, but this warning is for a more extended period to cover the passage of the strong winds over the whole country.

Today:

This afternoon, the cloud thickens and heavy rain arrives from the west, along with strengthening winds. Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Tonight:

Heavy rain this evening and becoming windy, with gales along the coast. Overnight the wind eases and showers or longer spells of rain, still occasionally heavy, follow. Minimum temperature 4 °C.

Saturday:

Spells of often heavy rain, with only brief drier interludes. All areas will become very windy, with gales developing inland, and severe gales along the coast. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Windy Sunday with outbreaks of rain, these easing overnight, and coastal gales, perhaps locally severe initially. Mostly dry Monday and Tuesday but cloudy, with winds gradually becoming light. Feeling colder.