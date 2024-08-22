Storm Lilian: Met Office warns of strong winds and heavy rain across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford
This morning has seen strong winds with outbreaks of rain, which is easing this afternonon, but cloud will later spread in from the west, quickly followed by rain, heavy at times through the night.
Gale force winds are returning towards dawn with a minimum temperature 10 °C.
A yellow wind warning has been issued from 5am to 11am on Friday, with the storm widely expected to bring gusts of 50-60mph in the region.
It comes after large parts of Scotland and northern England faced heavy rain and strong winds on Wednesday.
Friday:
A very windy start with cloud and rain quickly clearing to the east. Winds gradually moderate as drier and brighter conditions develop, although some isolated showers likely to persist. Maximum temperature 19 °C.
Outlook for Saturday to Monday:
Sunny spells and blustery showers, perhaps heavy at times Saturday. Bright spells early Sunday before a band of organised showers moves east.
Further wind and rain arriving Monday. Rather cool.
