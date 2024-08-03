Street dance champion on mission to change culture of dance and empower Wakefield students

Former UK Streetdance champion, professional choreographer and dance teacher Tan’Nia Vergerson is using her 20-year experience in the industry to empower children and young people in Wakefield to reach their potential.

Tan’Nia Vergerson, owner of Fearless Dance Studios in Horbury, is on a mission to change the culture of the dance industry and create a safe space for children and young people to express themselves, become role models, and support each other.

Tan’Nia started dancing as a young girl when her mum signed her up to dance classes, to help her with self-expression as she was introverted and didn’t speak.

She soon found her confidence and her voice, leading to her attending CAPA for dance and performing arts.

This was followed by success as a professional dancer – winning the UK Streetdance Championships, performing in musicals, dancing alongside celebrities and at The BBC Proms.

However, her own experience in the industry inspired her to want to make a positive impact and change the culture, which saw her to quit her job as a pre-school teacher and open Fearless Dance Studios.

Since opening the studio in 2017, Tan’Nia has taught more than 150 students in ballet, street, cheer, contemporary and musical theatre.

Tan’Nia said: “Our students at Fearless Dance Studios are truly outstanding.

"They display a passion, talent, determination and kindness I have never seen within the dance industry in my 20 years’ experience. It’s about creating role models in the school and encouraging children to come out of their shells.

“Dance class was always so competitive when I was younger and it’s time for a change; creating mutual respect, friendships and bonds are some of our main priorities.

“Giving students the chance to fully feel and express their emotions in a safe space is so important for development. This is something we as a company will always encourage and I am proud of the inclusive environment we have created to encourage everyone, no matter their background, experience or appearance, to enjoy dance.”

Nina Arundel, whose daughter India is a student at Fearless Dance Studios, said: “Since India started dancing with Tan’Nia, she has really developed her skills as a dancer but more importantly, as a person.

"She has grown in confidence both on and off the stage and always looks forward to performing.

"This is due to the nurturing environment and culture Tan’Nia has established, with students also sharing the same caring and supportive qualities.”

Fearless Dance Studios is currently preparing for a stage production named ‘Varient’ – adapted from popular film series Divergent and the school’s first-ever touring production.

Confirmed locations include: Wakefield Theatre, Barnsley Civic, Ossett Town Hall, The Riley Theatre and Pontefract Town Hall. Dancers from the ages of 12-18 years old are welcome to join the production and rehearsals start in September 2024, with the tour taking place from July 2025. For more information, visit the website here.