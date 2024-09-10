Tougher regulations on converting properties into houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) look set to be introduced in parts of Wakefield and Castleford.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield Council is considering bringing in the new measures over concerns that a growth in house shares is reducing the number of family homes available in the district.

Senior councillors are expected to agree to start the process of introducing what is known as an Article 4 direction to curb the rise in smaller HMOs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The order would mean property owners would require planning permission to change the use of a dwelling house to accommodate between three and six people.

Wakefield Council is considering bringing in the new measures over concerns that a growth in house shares is reducing the number of family homes available in the district.

HMOs are defined as properties rented out by more than two individuals on separate contracts, who typically have their own bedroom, but share facilities like a kitchen or bathroom.

A report to the council’s cabinet says: “There has been growing concern in recent years at the growth in the number of HMOs individually and particularly cumulatively in the district.

“These types of accommodation can have significantly detrimental impacts on residential amenity and housing choice and can impact on the supply of housing suitable for families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They can also provide poor quality accommodation for occupiers and can be difficult to manage.”

College Grove, Wakefield

Currently, planning permission is required for larger HMOs but it is not required for properties occupied by six individuals or fewer.

The Labour-run authority has identified six potential areas in the district which could benefit from regulation changes.

They are: Castleford Centre North. Covering properties between Methley Road, Wood Street and Albion Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smawthorne, Castleford. Covering an area that contains 2,386 homes, including 52 HMOs

Peterson Road, Wakefield

Agbrigg, Wakefield: Between Agbrigg Road, Barnsley Road and Doncaster Road.

College Grove, Wakefield: Between College Grove Road and Jacobs Well Lane.

Lincoln Street, Wakefield: Between Lincoln Street and Balne Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterson Road, Wakefield. Covering properties at Peterson Road and Stanley Road.

Lincoln Street Wakefield

The areas identified contain a total of just under 7,000 homes, 314 of which are registered as HMOs.

The document also says: “There are concerns that the conversion of existing family homes to smaller HMOs impacts on the provision of two, three and four bedroom properties, therefore potentially impacting on the effective operation of the housing market.

“The Article 4 direction would give the council more control over the creation of small HMOs in the selected areas and this would protect the stock of family housing and local amenity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The direction would take at least 12 months to come into effect as the council is required to carry out a consultation and produce evidence that it is required.

Cabinet members are expected to approve the preparation of the direction at a meeting on September 17.