Stricter rules introduced for turning Wakefield and Castleford properties into HMOs

Stricter rules on converting properties into houses of multiple occupation (HMOs) are now in effect in some areas of Wakefield and Castleford

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new rules mean that any HMOs occupied by three or more people will now require planning permission.

Previously, HMOs only required planning permission if more than six people were going to be living there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rules apply in areas of Wakefield and Castleford where evidence demonstrates there are higher concentrations of HMOs - Castleford Centre North, Castleford Smawthorne, Wakefield Agbrigg, Wakefield College Grove, Wakefield Lincoln Street and Wakefield Peterson Road.

Stricter rules on converting properties into houses of multiple occupation (HMOs) are now in effect in some areas of Wakefield and Castleford

This does not impact on existing HMOs in the affected areas. It will only apply to proposals for new HMOs.

The impact of the new rules will be closely monitored going forward. Including to see if there is any effect on neighbouring areas.

Coun Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for planning and highways, said: “There has been increasing concern in recent years at the growth in the number of HMOs in our district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s very important that we have a mix of housing options in our area and, in particular, that we have a good supply of housing for families.

“Having too many HMOs in a place can be difficult to manage. With increased strain on our public services. And it can cause big changes to the character of an area very quickly.

“These new regulations will improve the wellbeing of our communities by ensuring a range of factors are considered through the planning applications

process and will help make sure we all have a place we’re proud to call home.”