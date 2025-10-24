Stricter rules introduced for turning Wakefield and Castleford properties into HMOs
The new rules mean that any HMOs occupied by three or more people will now require planning permission.
Previously, HMOs only required planning permission if more than six people were going to be living there.
The rules apply in areas of Wakefield and Castleford where evidence demonstrates there are higher concentrations of HMOs - Castleford Centre North, Castleford Smawthorne, Wakefield Agbrigg, Wakefield College Grove, Wakefield Lincoln Street and Wakefield Peterson Road.
This does not impact on existing HMOs in the affected areas. It will only apply to proposals for new HMOs.
The impact of the new rules will be closely monitored going forward. Including to see if there is any effect on neighbouring areas.
Coun Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for planning and highways, said: “There has been increasing concern in recent years at the growth in the number of HMOs in our district.
"It’s very important that we have a mix of housing options in our area and, in particular, that we have a good supply of housing for families.
“Having too many HMOs in a place can be difficult to manage. With increased strain on our public services. And it can cause big changes to the character of an area very quickly.
“These new regulations will improve the wellbeing of our communities by ensuring a range of factors are considered through the planning applications
process and will help make sure we all have a place we’re proud to call home.”