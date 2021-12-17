Strictly Come Dancing final tomorrow to feature RSPCA staff from Leeds and Wakefield

The much anticipated final of Strictly Come Dancing will be screened tomorrow evening - and part of the show was filmed at the Leeds and Wakefield branch of the RSPCA.

So as well as watching the final three couples perform in the hit BBC1 show to see who is crowned champions, viewers will also be able to catch a glimpse - and may even hear some interviews - from RSPCA staff.

For the final of the episode the BBC camera crews were sent on the road to capture the thoughts of fans who have watched the series. As part of this filming a crew descended on the Leeds and Wakefield branch to speak to RSPCA staff members who are avid viewers.

Among those who were encouraged to have a little dance before being interviewed by the BBC was the RSPCA’s South Yorkshire chief inspector Lynsey Harris and West Yorkshire inspector John Gibson.

John, who has been a fan since the dance programme began, chatted on camera with Lynsey about how the show was a big Saturday night event in his house.

He said: “I have watched Strictly since it started - it is a fun Saturday night viewing which all the family enjoy.I just love watching the dancing and the glitz and really the whole ‘journey’ of the celebrities as they learn to dance. Some are fantastic and others really struggle but they offer the comic value.”

They were joined by the branch chief executive Caroline Lewis-Jones, digital communications assistant Andrea Loftus, a labrador currently in the care of the centre called Darcy and the RSPCA’s regional press officer for the North of England, Cheryl Hague

Caroline said: “I am a huge Strictly fan and have enjoyed lessons in ballroom dancing very much as a beginner so I really appreciate how well the contestants do.

“It was great when I heard they wanted to film at the centre. I was thrilled and it was lovely to be involved in such an iconic show which is always fun - and we all need a laugh at the moment.”

The dancing finalists include TV presenter AJ Odudu and her professional dance partner Kai Widdrington, former Bake Off winner John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, and Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice – will perform three routines, among them the much-awaited show dance.

They will take to the dancefloor in the Strictly Come Dancing Final 2021 on December 18 at 7pm on BBC One with John predicting Rose and Giovanni to win while Lynsey believes AJ and her partner will celebrate victory.

The RSPCA are hoping the show will help raise awareness of the charity’s Christmas Rescue campaign as rescue teams will be out in all weathers this winter, rescuing animals from abuse, neglect and suffering.

The charity - which relies entirely on public donations - took 70 rescue animals into RSPCA care every day last year and as we were in lockdown last year, these figures are expected to rise this Christmas.