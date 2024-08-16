Strictly Come Dancing: Wakefield CAPA College alumni is latest celebrity star to join hit BBC show's line up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Model and TV personality, Tasha Ghouri, will take to the floor when Strictly returns in autumn 2024

Tasha, who attended CAPA College, in Wakefield, is the sixth celebrity contestant confirmed for the brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The star appeared on ITV’s Love Island in 2022, and since then has amassed a following of over 2.2 million across various social media sites.

Tasha is also passionate about raising awareness for the deaf community – having worked with Number 10 Downing Street, The Department of Education and MED-AL to champion issues close to her heart.

Ex-CAPA student Tasha Ghouri has joined the line up of this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing.

On joining the 2024 line up, Tasha said: “Pinch me, I can't believe I'm going to be on Strictly Come Dancing! I’ve been watching the show since I was little – it's a firm Ghouri family favourite - so this is a total dream come true. I know it's going to be an unforgettable experience and I hope to represent and make everyone proud out on that dancefloor.”

Principal of CAPA College, Claire Nicholson, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to see that CAPA College graduate Tasha Ghouri has been announced in the line up for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

"We are so proud of everything that Tasha has achieved in her career and advocacy work to date.

"Tasha remains a close friend of the College and is a massive inspiration to our students past and present. Good luck Tasha. We are behind you every step of the way and we can't wait to see you lift that glitterball trophy!"

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer for its 20th anniversary in autumn.