Strike up the band! Bold as Brass contest returns to the National Coal Mining Museum

After the resounding success of last year's event, the Bold as Brass contest returns to the National Coal Mining Museum for England this Saturday, June 7.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Working in partnership with Brass Bands England (BBE), the National Coal Mining Museum, will host this incredible brass band contest and exciting family event that showcases the extraordinary talents of brass bands from across the region.

This celebration of brass banding also highlights its important links to mining heritage and coalfield communities, demonstrating the ability of brass bands to unite people and provide a creative outlet for miners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The free, family event also builds on the success of last year, with more than 1,000 visitors who came along for a day of entertainment, activities, history as well as delicious food and drink.

The Bold as Brass contest returns this weekend.

The exciting competition will involve competing bands delivering a six-minute march followed by a 20-minute entertainment set.

Performances will start at 10.30am, the last performance will be at 2.25pm, with results announced at Hope Pit at 3.15pm.

Visitors will enjoy brass band classics, film tunes, singalong anthems, and much more – all within the iconic surroundings of the Museum’s original colliery buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Performances will be adjudicated, with trophies awarded in categories such as: Best March Presentation; Most Entertaining Performance; Best Overall Band; Best Youth Band, and People’s Choice Award (voted by the audience).

Visitors have the chance to cast their vote for their favourite performance with People’s Choice tokens.

In addition to the competition, people can enjoy live music, the museum’s brilliant pop-up beach, a beer tent, and street food, making for a magical atmosphere throughout the day.

Spectators are encouraged to bring camping chairs and picnic blankets to relax and take in the outstanding performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s event will feature fantastic performances from Emley Brass Band, Maltby Miners Welfare Band, Hatfield & Askern Colliery Band; Thurlstone Brass Band, Oldham Music Centre Youth Brass Band, and Grange Moor Brass Band.

Jess Wilson, BBE's Events Manager, said: "Bold as Brass connects bands with new audiences of different ages and interests.

"Banding has a rich cultural history in mining, and by marrying that with a heritage setting, bands have the unique opportunity to showcase all that they have to offer."

Lynn Dunning, CEO at the Museum says: “We are thrilled to once again be hosting this fantastic competition celebrating the best brass bands from across England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Join us for a truly spectacular day that starts the summer in style.

"Brass banding is a huge part of our heritage and keeps the spirit and stories of coal mining alive for all ages with their unmistakable sound. It’s also the perfect opportunity to explore the museum and discover our amazing exhibitions and experiences.”