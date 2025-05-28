Striking mural celebrating Castleford’s history and heritage unveiled

Wakefield Council has unveiled a striking new public mural in Castleford.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work by Jay Gilleard - an internationally renowned street artist also known as CBLOXX - celebrates the town’s history and heritage.

It is the latest phase of the project to transform key routes between the train station and the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “We wanted something that would bring the story of Castleford to life.

Artist Jay Gilleard, Coun Denise Jeffery, Coun Michael Graham and Coun Tony Wallis at the new mural.

"I’m really pleased the artist worked closely with local people to include their stories. The artist has really helped showcase the incredibly rich and proud history of Castleford.

“This is just part of a series of improvements in our town this year. We’ll be improving our town centre, supporting our high street businesses, carrying out more work on the riverside and helping people get around town better."

The new mural consists of three panels, including Queen Cartimandua, part of the town’s Celtic past, the Roman era, and lots of references to recent times such as the River Aire, tugboats, a grindstone wheel, Castleford glass, the Castleford crest, and a miner’s lamp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The title of the piece is ‘Audacter et Sincere’, which translates as Boldly & Frankly. It has been produced by Huddersfield born artist Cbloxx (Jay Gilleard).

The mural has been installed on the pedestrian link between Welbeck Street and Carlton Street in Castleford town centre.

It is part of wider plans to improve the four main routes to and from the station - Beancroft Road Subway, Welbeck Street, Station Road pedestrian link and Tickle Cock Bridge.

Other improvements include new street lighting and additional CCTV cameras, which will make the station access safer and easier as well as new public artwork and small landscaping projects in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funding has been provided by Transpennine Route Upgrade’s First and Last Mile programme.

Rachael Blake, Sponsor for TRU, said: “We’re delighted to see the project at Castleford progress, following the improvements by TRU at the station that will enhance a number of different access routes.

“This project is part of the TRU First and Last Mile programme, making journeys to stations along the TRU route easier. The involvement of local residents supports a key element of our TRU Sustainability Strategy; Working with Communities.”