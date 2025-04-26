'Striking' new mural to be created in Castleford as part of town's transformation plan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A striking new public mural is set to be installed in Castleford as the latest phase of a project to transform key routes between the railway station and the town centre.

Jay Gilleard, an internationally renowned street artist also known as CBLOXX, will put the mural in place in stages in May.

The 20m wide and 10m high mural will be painted onto the side of the bingo hall building and will be visible when using the Welbeck Street route to Carlton Street.

It will celebrate key moments in Castleford’s glorious past, from its earliest recorded history to the present day.

Work to demolish a legacy concrete canopy was completed at the beginning of the year, which helped to open the area up in preparation for the new public art project starting.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, said: “This new mural will look great.

"It’s been created using ideas from people in Castleford, so I’m sure it will quickly become a much-loved feature of the town.

“It will build on work we’ve already done to make the area around the station safer and more pedestrian friendly, including the recent resurfacing work, installing more CCTV cameras, and adding new and better street lighting.”

Jay was born in Yorkshire and has worked on public art projects in Los Angeles, Mexico, the Mojave Desert, Berlin and various other international destinations. Work will begin onsite on May 6 and is expected to complete by May 23. Scaffolding will be in place while work is being carried out reducing access, but the route will remain open to pedestrians throughout.