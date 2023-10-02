Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The project saw level three fashion textile students create pieces of artwork for Wakefield Families Together’s Castle Family Hub, helping to enhance the space and make the families who use the hub feel welcome.

Wakefield Families Together provides spaces for families to receive support and advice about everyday challenges that come with parenting and relationships, as well as providing more support if needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Family hubs provide a venue and a linked network of local community venues, specialist services and partner organisations so that people can get early help, meet other local families, take part in activities and join helpful groups.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield College students’ artwork helps to brighten up family hubs in Wakefield, as part of a project with Wakefield Families Together.

Karen Wilkinson, early intervention and prevention partnership manager at Wakefield Council, said: “Our family and youth hubs are a safe haven for those who need advice or a shoulder to lean on.

"We wanted to make our spaces as welcoming as possible, so invited the students to bring their own interpretation of themes such as family, care and support in their pieces, whilst incorporating local landmarks and keeping in touch with the brand and ethos of Wakefield Families Together.

"The students produced some fantastic pieces of art and showed nothing but enthusiasm and professionalism throughout the project.

Ruby Kelly, Level 3 in Fashion Textile student at Wakefield College, said: “The project has given me invaluable experience in working with a real-life client. It allowed me to express my creativity and ideas of what family, love and support mean to me."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re looking forward to continuing this into the new academic year, with another two family hubs and one youth hub on the horizon.”

Ruby Kelly, a level three fashion textile student at Wakefield College, said: “The project has given me invaluable experience in working with a real-life client.

"It allowed me to express my creativity and ideas of what family, love and support mean to me, whilst also still working to the client’s brief of incorporating their brand identity and aspects of the local area.

"This will look great on my CV and will hopefully give me an advantage when applying for employment.”