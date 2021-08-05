Students invited to get lucky on GCSE and A Level results day with cash prizes

Westgate Retail Park.

From 9am on Tuesday, August 10, the hidden prize balls will be waiting in secret locations within a one-mile radius of the store ready for lucky students to find.

Each ball will contain a £5 voucher that can be redeemed at Jack's for a special end of year treat; from tasty drinks and snacks to great value WIGIG items such as home and garden or beauty products, the choices are endless.

All you have to do is search the area, and if you find a prize the £5 is yours to claim!

Michael Ward, Store Manager of Jack’s Wakefield, said: “Students have had it tough this year, so no matter what results they achieve, we think they deserve a treat.