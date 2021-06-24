Studies suggest Wakefield City of Culture bid could brings real lasting growth

Following Hull’s year with the title the University of Hull published its findings.

It said the UK City of Culture year attracted a total audience of 5.3 million.

The university said the projected value of tourism in 2017 was on track to contribute in excess of £300m to the economy.

And nearly 800 new jobs were created in the visitor economy and cultural sector since 2013. It said this was a direct result of investments totalling £219.5m in the cultural and visitor economy, which are fully or partly attributable to Hull being awarded UK City of Culture status in November 2013.

Following the Derry-Londonderry tenure the Enterprise Research Centre published a paper that described growth in the city.

It said: “This effect is not immediately evident but becomes observable two years after the COC itself. Two broad sectors dominate the effect: distribution, transport, accommodation and food and construction.