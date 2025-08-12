Stylish new artwork installed at Castleford's Tickle Cock Bridge

By Leanne Clarke
Published 12th Aug 2025, 14:00 BST
A bright and colourful new public mural has been unveiled at Tickle Cock Bridge in Castleford.

The work, by Yorkshire based artist Emmeline North, is inspired by the heritage and natural environment of the town.

It is the latest phase of the project to transform key routes between the train station and the town centre.

The artwork also includes a new poem that celebrates the heritage of the town.

Coun Jack Hemingway, Emmeline North, Coun Denise Jeffery at Tickle Cock Bridge.placeholder image
Coun Jack Hemingway, Emmeline North, Coun Denise Jeffery at Tickle Cock Bridge.

The final design was put together following a series of community led workshops. The artist also worked with Castleford Academy and carried out other community engagement activity in the town.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “This new piece of public art, commissioned especially for Tickle Cock Bridge, includes colourful painted designs on the walls of the tunnel, the entrance points and seating.

"It has totally transformed this busy route, creating a brighter, more attractive link to the town centre.”

Coun Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, added: “This is just part of a series of improvements in the town this year.

"We’ll be improving the town centre, supporting our high street businesses ,carrying out more work on the riverside and helping people get around town better.

"People will see a lot of activity.”

The project is being fully funded by Transpennine Route Upgrade’s First and Last Mile programme, which has included upgrades to various areas around Castleford train station.

These have included resurfacing the Station Road approach, installing better street lighting, adding additional CCTV cameras to improve security, adding new planters and three new public art projects.

