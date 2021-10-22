Suicidal grandad fled Pinderfields and hanged himself in hospital grounds, inquest told.

Krzysztof Laskowski, 62, was seen on CCTV footage loitering in the corridor just yards from three nurses who failed to notice when he walked out of the building.

His body was later found hours later hanging from a tree at around midnight on January 5, 2020.

An inquest into his death resumed at Wakefield Coroner's Court today.

Pinderfields Hospital.

The court was told that Mr Laskowski, a father-of-two, was from Poland but had lived in the UK for the last 10 years with his wife.

A warehouse operative who lived in a flat on Wilson Street in Castleford, it was heard that he spent years suffering from bouts of crippling depression and anxiety.

In the weeks leading up to his death his condition spiralled, despite being prescribed anti-depressant medication by his GP.

He was seen by a psychiatric team in the days before his death, but did not present as suicidal, saying it was against his religion.

However, on January 2, 2020 he attempted to hang himself with a scarf, but then told psychiatric workers that he did not intend to take his life.

The next day health workers raised concerns about this fluctuating mental state, before he was taken to Pinderfields by ambulance on the afternoon of January 4.

He was seen on various CCTV cameras in the hospital as he left he building, and the alarm was raised about his disappearance shortly after 5.45pm.

The police were also called.

During today's hearing, assistant coroner Sarah Watson quizzed one of the three nurses who was seen on the CCTV just yards from where Mr Laskowski fled unchallenged.

The court was told that that they were made aware of his condition, and that he was suicidal.

They could be seen talking and one was seen using her phone.

Ms Watson said: "I do not see any attention given to him or any comfort.

"There are three people standing around and nobody approached him. Why?"

The nurse replied: "He was not making any attempt to leave (at that time) and was looking around where staff members were.

"We are not physically able to restrain him."