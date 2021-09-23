Super Furry Animals frontman steps in to Long Division as headliners forced to pull out

Gruff Rhys will perform this Saturday. (Getty Images)

Gruff Rhys will step in to take over the slot vacated by The Futureheads, who were top of the bill at Wakefield Market Hall this Saturday night.

They have been forced to cancel because of a positive Covid test in the band.

Organisers of the Wakefield festival sent out a Tweet last night which read: "We’re very happy to announce that the wonderful @gruffingtonpost has heroically stepped in last minute to headline Long Division this Saturday!

"Gruff and his band are coming to Wakey to play in place of The Futureheads who have sadly had to drop out due to a band covid case."

Gruff Rhys was the lead singer and guitarist of the Super Furry Animals, who recorded nine studio albums between 1996 and 2009, with 18 top-40 hits.