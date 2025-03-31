Super swimmer Max raises £765 for Flushdyke Kennels
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Max has been swimming as much as he can each day, over seven days, to raise cash for Flushdyke Dog Boarding & Rehoming in Ossett.
Dog-lover Max, who is awaiting assessment for ADHD, finds the swimming regulates his struggles, so combined his love of the pool with raising money for the dogs at the kennels.
Raising the fantastic amount enabled Max, who attends SEN swimming lessons in Normanton, and his mum, Kirsty, to deliver two vans full of dog food to Flushdyke.
Kirsty said: "He’s so happy knowing he’ll be helping to feed and look after so many dogs. And it’s helping his confidence with swimming so it’s a win win!
"He’s the most caring boy and is over the moon to know he’s helping so many dogs.
"I’m so very proud of him.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.