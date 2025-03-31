Super swimmer Max raises £765 for Flushdyke Kennels

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Six-year-old Max Hudson is thrilled to have raised £765 for his local kennels by making a splash in the swimming pool.

Max has been swimming as much as he can each day, over seven days, to raise cash for Flushdyke Dog Boarding & Rehoming in Ossett.

Dog-lover Max, who is awaiting assessment for ADHD, finds the swimming regulates his struggles, so combined his love of the pool with raising money for the dogs at the kennels.

Raising the fantastic amount enabled Max, who attends SEN swimming lessons in Normanton, and his mum, Kirsty, to deliver two vans full of dog food to Flushdyke.

Max delivering the food.

Kirsty said: "He’s so happy knowing he’ll be helping to feed and look after so many dogs. And it’s helping his confidence with swimming so it’s a win win!

"He’s the most caring boy and is over the moon to know he’s helping so many dogs.

"I’m so very proud of him.”