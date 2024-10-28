On Saturday and Sunday the centre was packed with shoppers all hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite characters.

The free Star Walk saw heroes - and villans - from the big screen visit the centre to help raise funds for West Yorkshire’s Forget Me Not children’s hospice.

Wizards and witches posed by Harry’s trolley as they pushed it through the wall to platform 9 ¾, Deadpool and Wolverine came together again and Darth Vader made an dark appearance with his loyal Stormtroopers.

There were some nervous four-legged visitors as Cruella de Vil strutted through the centre with her tape measure joined by Maleficent, Elsa, Anna and Cinderella, Batman, Hulkbuster and Iron Man – just to name a few!

Take a look at these fabulous photos from the weekend!

1 . Star Walk A favourite with Harry Potter fans. Photo: John Clifton

2 . Star Walk Superheroes at the ready with Iron Man, Wonder Woman and Hulkbuster. Photo: John Clifton