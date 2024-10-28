Star Walk at Trinity returned at the weekend.placeholder image
Star Walk at Trinity returned at the weekend.

Superheroes assemble! 24 photos from the Star Walk weekend at Trinity

By Leanne Clarke
Published 28th Oct 2024, 16:47 BST
Superheroes, Star Wars, Disney Princesses and dinosaurs battled it out for shoppers’ attention at the weekend as Trinity Walk held its second popular Star Walk event for 2024.

On Saturday and Sunday the centre was packed with shoppers all hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite characters.

The free Star Walk saw heroes - and villans - from the big screen visit the centre to help raise funds for West Yorkshire’s Forget Me Not children’s hospice.

Wizards and witches posed by Harry’s trolley as they pushed it through the wall to platform 9 ¾, Deadpool and Wolverine came together again and Darth Vader made an dark appearance with his loyal Stormtroopers.

There were some nervous four-legged visitors as Cruella de Vil strutted through the centre with her tape measure joined by Maleficent, Elsa, Anna and Cinderella, Batman, Hulkbuster and Iron Man – just to name a few!

Take a look at these fabulous photos from the weekend!

A favourite with Harry Potter fans.

1. Star Walk

A favourite with Harry Potter fans. Photo: John Clifton

Superheroes at the ready with Iron Man, Wonder Woman and Hulkbuster.

2. Star Walk

Superheroes at the ready with Iron Man, Wonder Woman and Hulkbuster. Photo: John Clifton

Iron Man, Hulkbuster and the UK’s only Mandalorian cosplayer with authentic voice and a working speeder bike.

3. Star Walk

Iron Man, Hulkbuster and the UK’s only Mandalorian cosplayer with authentic voice and a working speeder bike. Photo: John Clifton

Who you gonna call...?

4. Star Walk

Who you gonna call...? Photo: John Clifton

