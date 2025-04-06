Supermarket vouchers and other financial help available for Wakefield households
The Household Support Fund supports residents with important things like gas, electricity and food.
Eligible households do not need to apply for these vouchers.
Supermarket vouchers will be sent automatically to all households in receipt of Council Tax Support.
The Fund will also provide support to vulnerable households in most need of help with living costs. Particularly those who may not have received any other forms of cost-of-living support.
Coun Maureen Cummings, Cabinet Member for Communities and Poverty, said: “We are pleased the Government are providing vital support through the Household Support Fund. It is a lifeline for residents who are struggling to pay for essential items and bills.
“This funding allows us to help residents directly. Complimenting the advice and support available on money, debt, energy and housing.”
To learn more about the Household Support Fund and how to apply, visit www.wakefield.gov.uk/HSF
For all other cost-of-living support, visit www.wakefield.gov.uk/costofliving
